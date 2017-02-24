Excitement builds ahead of 3 Some Volleyball Tournament

February 24, 2017 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

A maximum of 16 teams will compete during the first instalment of the 3 Some Beach Volleyball Tournament slated for Sunday at Millers by the Sea.

Organisers of the first 3 Some Beach Volleyball Tournament slated for February 26 at Millers by the Sea said they are targeting a maximum of 16 teams.

One member of the Nyce Media Volleyball Team’s event organising committee, Rosie Simon, said participants could expect a day of fun, music and volleyball.

“We’re looking at having at least 16 teams participating, if we don’t get that amount then we are looking at anything in the range of 10 to 12 teams, so it’s going to be a packed day. We

are looking to start at 10 am to 6 pm and there is going to be an after party. We are going to have food. We are going to have drinks and we are going to have ladies so it is just going to be awesome,” she said. 

The event, which is heavily supported by Banks Beer, Flow, Cool & Smooth, Total Imports, Lucazade and a host of other corporate citizens, will also serve, according to Simon, as an introduction to that format of the game and the benefits to be derived.

“In the international arena right now, volleyball is taking a turn towards [the] beach where there is a lot of opportunities and you have a lot that you can gain. They have the NORCECA tours and they have different things that people can do in terms of [the] beach right now. So you would find that a lot of countries are training a lot of youths to take that route right now,” the national player said. 

 

Interested teams can call 771-7777, 717-7383 and 732-2378 for registration.

More in today’s Daily Observer.

 
