One of the drafters of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s constitution says MP Eustace “Teco” Lake cannot be unilaterally replaced on the party’s upcoming election slate.

That is according to Lionel “Max” Hurst who drafted the ABLP constitution along with long-time party member Molwyn Joseph.

Hurst says candidates who failed in an election can be asked to stand down from contesting subsequent elections.

But under the ABLP constitution, a sitting MP is in effect automatically the party’s choice for that constituency.

Lake is the sitting MP for St John’s Rural South and has been suffering from kidney complications. ABLP leader and Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he expects lake’s cooperation if his health does not improve and he is asked to step aside.

Meanwhile, Hurst, who has had a kidney transplant himself, says Lake will be in better health once his transplant is successful.

On Friday, reliable sources told OBSERVER media that Businessman Daryll Matthew had been discreetly nominated to replace Lake.

Soon after, Browne said there was never a decision taken by the party to replace Lake.