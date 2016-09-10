Environment Dep’t to formalise protection of waterways

New Story
The Department of the Environment said it is seeking to formalise the protection of waterways, under Part IV of the Environmental Protection and Management Act (2015), aimed at improving drainage and to reduce incidences of flooding.
The government is in the planning stage of the establishment of a Watershed and Wetlands Management Committee that will manage watersheds and hydrological features, inclusive of ponds, drainage systems, and ghauts.
The Environmental Act of 2015 provides for the mapping of all hydrological features, as well as policy measures and actions to remedy problems that are contributing to flooding and public health concerns.
