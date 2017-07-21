England women in final after beating South Africa

Hosts England reached the Women’s World Cup final following a nerve-wracking two-wicket win over South Africa in Bristol.

Anya Shrubsole steered a tense England over the line with just two balls to spare after they lost six wickets for 78 runs.

Heather Knight’s side were chasing South Africa’s 218-6, built on Mignon du Preez’s unbeaten 76.

They will face Australia or India in Sunday’s final at Lord’s.

England required a boundary from number 10 Shrubsole to seal the win after they appeared to be cruising towards victory.

Sarah Taylor – arguably their best player – scored a typically classy half-century in a stand of 78 with captain Knight (30) to take them to within 80 runs of victory.

However, both players fell in quick succession – Knight to a wonderful catch from Laura Wolvaardt at square leg – and a collapse followed.

Nat Sciver (3) was bowled round her legs and Katherine Brunt (12) was dismissed charging the seamer, but Fran Wilson (30) and the experienced Gunn, with a run-a-ball 27, held their nerve.

Taking singles initially before being more expansive in the closing overs, they inched England towards victory.

There was still time for brief alarm when both Wilson and Laura Marsh fell in quick succession, but Shrubsole drove her first ball for four to spark wild celebrations in the Wicketkeeper Taylor, who is once again an integral part of the side after being sidelined with anxiety-related issues, was named player of the match following an outstanding all-round display.

She executed a brilliant leg-side stumping to remove South Africa’s Trisha Chetty in a near-flawless display with the gloves.

To underline her importance in a low-scoring contest, Chetty – Taylor’s opposite number – spilled two catches and was largely responsible for her side conceding 25 extras.

With the bat, South Africa’s teenage opener Wolvaardt hit her fourth half-century of the competition and Du Preez impressed with some silky off side play and hard hitting into the leg side.

However, once again, England’s bowlers were miserly – Brunt and Laura Marsh conceding just 22 runs in the powerplay.

England camp and reduce a number of South Africa players to tears.