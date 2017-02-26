England head coach praises Rawlins

New Story

NAGPUR, India, Feb 25, CMC – England Under-19s head coach Andy Hurry has praised Bermudian left-hander Delray Rawlins for his role in helping his side force a draw on the last day of the second and final Youth Test against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here Friday.

Rawlins, who is on the books of English county side Sussex, followed up his 140 in the first innings with 49 in the second, holding India at bay in a crucial third-wicket stand of 121 with George Bartlett, who made 76.

Rawlins, on his England Under-19s debut, fell one short of 550 runs in total on the month-long tour.

Both four-day Tests were drawn after India won the earlier five-match one-day series 3-1.

“Rawlins and Bartlett were outstanding in closing out that (final) morning session,” said Hurry after the second Test was drawn.

“The ball was turning and there was some uneven bounce as well. But they both showed great maturity as well as skill.

“Like everyone else in our squad, they will go back home for the 2017 season and the rest of their careers having learnt so much from the experiences we have all enjoyed out here in India.”

Rawlins, who is hoping his form in India will help him break into Sussex’s first team this season, ended the Tests with a superb average of 91.3 after accumulating 274 runs.

This came after he finished the ODI series with a batting average of 68.7, having compiled 275 runs, which included an unbeaten 107 and 96.