Emrit questions his exclusion from Windies squads for Pakistan series

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Out-of-favour West Indies all-rounder Rayad Emrit is questioning his exclusion from newly announced regional squads for T20 and One Day International series against Pakistan starting later this month.

Emrit, 35, says he is “very disappointed” that he has not been selected since he has been a “consistent” performer throughout the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the WICB Super 50 tournaments.

Selectors announced squads on Monday to play three T20 matches against Pakistan from September 23 to 27 and the same number of ODI games from September 30 to October 5.

“I`m obviously very disappointed by not being selected,” said Emrit who has taken 54 wickets in CPL and 30 wickets in the last three seasons of Nagico Super 50).

“I have been very consistent throughout the CPL and Super 50 tournaments and the teams are supposedly selected from there.”

The former Red Force captain has been amongst the wickets and the occasional runs in all formats since debuting for West Indies against India in January 2007.

So far, the former Stanford Superstar has claimed 171 wickets and scored over 2,000 runs, including three centuries, in 83 First-Class matches.

He has played in the last three finals of both the CPL and Nagico Super 50 and was retained for another year by the Trinidad and Continued on page 23

Tobago Red Force franchise for the 2016-2017 WICB Professional Cricket League Regional Four-Day Tournament.

“I can guarantee you that I’m the only bowler not to be selected on the West Indies team after totalling so many wickets regionally,” said Emrit.

“I’ll just have to work even harder, stay fit, continue to get wickets and score more runs and hopefully they will consider me.”

A three-Test series between West Indies and Pakistan follow the limited overs tour and will run from October 13 to November 3.