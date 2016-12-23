Eli Fuller describes Weston’s comments as racist

New Story

A prominent white Antiguan & Barbudan has strongly condemned comments made by Senator Lennox Weston, describing them as racist.

In a video posted Thursday morning, Eli Fuller used his Facebook wall to register his displeasure with the comments.

In the 12-minute-long video, which received hundreds of views and over 50 comments and likes, Fuller said Weston” is racist and that’s not good”.

Weston, who is the minister of State within the Ministry of Finance, made the comments in question during an appearance on OBSERVER Radio’s Voice of the People programme on Wednesday, while charging “black Antiguans & Barbudans” to become investors.

“We are asking black Antiguans and Barbudans to go to the bank, to join together and invest,” he said while listing upcoming opportunities for possible investment in Jolly Beach and the airport among others.

“All those areas are now available to black Antiguans to invest. They could go to the office; they could go to the prime minister; they could come by me, we will show them what is required. We will tell them how to get payback from it… we are begging you, we are asking you to invest,” Weston said.

Fuller said he would normally turn off his radio when he hears such comments, but he had to listen as he thought of his five-year-old son.

In the video, Fuller called on Prime Minister Gaston Browne to address the issue.

More in today’s Daily Observer.