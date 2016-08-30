Eight Jamaicans named in US President business initiative

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug 30, CMC – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated eight nationals who have been selected to participate an entrepreneurship programme announced by US president Barack Obama during his visit to Jamaica in April last year.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Holness extended “a big congrats” to the eight nationals who have been listed among the first 250 young leaders to benefit from the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative that is aimed at expanding opportunities for the emerging entrepreneurs and civil society innovators in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The US Embassy here said the participants will travel to the United States for a five-week programme that will strengthen their leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurial skills and provide networking opportunities with U.S. entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors; Diaspora communities; and among each other to increase connectivity throughout the hemisphere.

Among those named are Patria-Kaye Aarons, the chief executive officer of the local candy company, “Sweetie,” that distributes its products to 150 Jamaican retail locations and exports to the US, UK, and Caribbean, as well as Craslyn Benjamin who began a small backyard farming with her grandfather and is now farming and producing on a wide scale production level.

Tishauna Mullings, the owner of NexxStepp Personal Development Services and Inspirational Products, a company aimed at maximising their customer’s potential by offering inspirational products and services, is also among the eight Jamaicans named.