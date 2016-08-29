Educator warns of the financial burden of losing quality nurses

New Story

The head of the University of the West Indies School of Nursing, St Augustine, is warning against the drawbacks of Antigua & Barbuda losing nurses who migrate to metropolitan areas for better pay.

Dr Oscar Ocho said while people in the lower socio-economic strata of society would benefit from the migration of nurses when they remit to their families, the country may have to pay heavily in an era where people expect a higher level of service from medical practitioners.

He said if the brain drain and the migration continues, there may be an increase in the level of malpractice suits because people have a higher level of “consciousness”.

“It could put serious economic pressure on the state to look at what is the service they will be able to offer and what level, within the context of individuals understanding their right to quality health care,” he said.

The doctor said maintaining a high quality of health care will also increase, since government will have to further invest in the training of more nurses and improving infrastructure.