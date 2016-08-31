Education minister blasted over reaction to math results

New Story

Former Education Minister Dr Jacqui Quinn has castigated her successor Michael Browne over his response to the decline in the performance of mathematics and other subject areas at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate level (CSEC).

Last week, Browne attempted to “deflate the sensation relating to the dramatic fall in the mathematics scores,” adding that it was “not true at all.”

Overall 54.7 per cent of students passed math last year, compared to 41.7 per cent in 2016, a 13 per cent decline, which Browne said was the second highest pass rate in math in the last 10 years.

However, Dr Quinn who served as Minister of Education between 2009 and 2014 drew the nation’s attention to individual schools, where she highlighted “a dramatic and dismal performance” in math.

In scrutinising the results in individual schools, Dr Quinn said All Saints Secondary went from 39 per cent in 2015 to 13 this year, while Glanville’s Secondary’s math performance dropped from 60 to 30 percent between 2015 and 2016.

She said the results for Jennings and Clare Hall Secondary Schools also dropped by significant percentages.

“In 2015, you know how we were celebrating Barbuda, 47 per cent, they were higher than many of the schools in Antigua, in 2016 they are at 8 per cent,” the ex-minister said.

“Somebody has to answer for that,” Dr Quinn insisted, accusing the minister of highlighting the “global figures” while ignoring the troubling reality in individual schools.

She said this may be among reasons why Browne “abruptly cancelled the press conference” to announce the CSEC results.

The number of students passing only five subjects to include English and mathematics is also “extremely troubling” to the former education minister.

“So out of a total of 1363 candidate’s sittings, you had 442 which would have qualified with at least five subjects, including Math and English,” Dr Quinn said.

“These figures should give us cause to pause and to ask the very important question what is happening in our education system,” she added.