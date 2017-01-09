Eddie Hunte passes

The voice of a man who has fought long and hard for the rights of civil servants and pensioners has been silenced.

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Pensioners Association Charles Eddie Hunte died over the weekend at the age of 81.

His wife of 36 years, Lauretta Hunte, told OBSERVER media that her husband took ill on Friday night and when she asked if he wanted her to call an ambulance, he insisted she should not.

“He drove the [pensioners association’s] bus Friday, parked it, came in the yard and that same night he got sick. In the morning, I saw he was looking a little worse, I asked him again and he said ‘no, take [him] to the doctor’, so I did and the doctor called the ambulance and sent him up,” she recalled.

The elderly man was receiving medical attention at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre in the Emergency Room from Saturday morning, but he passed away some hours later.

Based on the treatment, Lauretta indicated the medical team informed her that the deceased was severely dehydrated.

The widow who was overcome with grief said when the octogenarian took ill, she did not expect he would die.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)