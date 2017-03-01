ECCB to name building in honour of Sir Dwight

Phase I building at the ECCB Headquarters, St.Kitts, West Indies. (Source: eccb-centralbank.org)

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, in recognition of the legacy of former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), the late Sir K Dwight Venner, said it will be naming the Phase 1 building at its headquarters in his honour.

Late governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Sir K Dwight Venner

According to a release from the ECCB, Sir Dwight’s family, his close friends and colleagues will join the ECCB Monetary Council, Board of Directors, management, staff and retirees of the Bank for the naming ceremony in St Lucia, tomorrow.

Sir Dwight, who has been lauded as a visionary and a champion for regionalism, was the second and longest serving governor of the ECCB. He joined the bank in December 1989 and retired in November 2015, giving 26 years of unwavering and dedicated service before his death on December 22, last year.

Sir Dwight led several reforms, which facilitated the expansion and stability of the ECCU banking and financial system throughout various financial crises. He was also the architect of the ECCB’s affiliate institutions namely: the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), the most modern in the Caribbean; the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Banking and Finance (ECIB) and the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank (ECHMB). 
