Earthquake shakes Santo Domingo

New Story

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 27, CMC – An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rocked sections of the Dominican Republic late Friday.

The epicenter of the quake was just outside of the town of Sánchez, , in the northeast of the Spanish speaking country that shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

The quake that also rocked the capital of Santo Domingo had a depth of 95 kilometres at 19.262 latitude North and 69.578 longitude West.

The United States Geological Survey says the tremor was also felt in several eastern provinces including Monte Plata, Santiago, La Vega and Bonao.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.