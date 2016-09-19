Earpieces banned after Lauer’s disastrous presidential interviews

September 19, 2016 foxnews.com International No comments
New Story
Matt Lauer watches a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco. (Source: foxnews.com)

Matt Lauer watches a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco. (Source: foxnews.com)

Lester Holt, Martha Raddatz, Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace won’t have to worry about their bosses feeding them questions in their ears when they moderate the presidential debates in the coming weeks.

The Commission on Presidential Debates sent out a message to news organizations Thursday banning moderators from wearing earpieces, Page Six has learned.

Holt’s NBC colleague Matt Lauer wore an earpiece when he interviewed presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on his Sept. 7 “Commander-in-Chief Forum,” which left many criticizing the veteran “Today” anchor’s interviewing skills and judgment.

Multiple sources told us that Lauer’s disastrous performance during his interview with Clinton was largely due to NBC News chief Andy Lack pressuring him to push her on her e-mail scandal.

But an NBC rep told us the executive producer was talking to Matt through his earpiece during the interview — not Lack. “Andy was not in [Lauer’s] ear. It’s totally untrue. The fact of the mat­ter is he would never be in the ear of any host dur­ing a program — it would be way too distracting,” the rep insisted, saying that Lack was in the control room giving feedback during the forum, but did not communicate directly with Lauer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.