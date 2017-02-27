Early Oscars ratings show fewer viewers than last year – Nielsen

New Story

The dip in the early figures for the Oscars could break the streak of higher ratings for award shows in 2017, following the Grammys and Golden Globes viewership gains over last year.

The 2016 Oscars show drew 34.4 million and was the third-lowest rated since 1974.

Nielsen’s overnight rating measures 56 major markets in the United States, which represents about 70 percent of the country and is an early indication of the final number. ABC will release viewership figures covering all of the United States later on Monday.

The awards went a few minutes past midnight on the East Coast and ended in controversy when presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture winner after getting the wrong envelope. The actual winner, “Moonlight,” was eventually announced.