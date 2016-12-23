EAG wants better collaboration from government

New Story

SBoard Member of the Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) Daryl George said the organisation wants to enter into a better partnership with the government in an effort to address the issues affecting the environment.

George told OBSERVER media that the government remains unyielding on certain decisions that could negatively impact the environment, which they made without collaborating with the EAG.

“Government should look more to collaborate rather than saying they have a stance and sticking to that stance. That doesn’t help anyone,” George said.

According to him, while some progress has been made with the inclusion of local government on various projects, “we do think that there should be more”.

The EAG board member said: “We have always tried to work with government and we came to terms with the understanding that development has consequences.”

However, he said the EAG wants to ensure that the community gets involved whenever the government embarks on projects.

“What we want is for there to be a closer working relationship with communities so that when the projects get started, they are part of it.

George said there must be the commitment from government that all Environmental Impact Assessments are carried out before any major construction occurs.

Meantime, the organisation is still concerned about indiscriminate dumping around the island, George said.

He said making an appeal to the culprits to stop their practice is not effective, instead the existing laws should be enforced.

“We need the enforcement of the laws that we already have on the books,” he said.

“A message to them will not help. We need to have community policing, getting people involved so when they see people dumping, they can

report it and action can be taken so these people can be fined.”