E-learning pilot delayed until November

The Ministry of Education has set its eyes on a November target for the introduction of its highly-anticipated e-learning pilot programme after admitting that some delays hampered its planned rollout in time for the start of the new school year.

According the Director of Education, Clare Browne, the content of the e-books to be made available to students in five public secondary schools is still being determined by the ministry.

“In as much as we would have liked to roll things out in September, we always had a contingency. The physical books are in the system. We did not remove them.

“Right now, the population of students in fourth form and fifth form would not have exceeded the population that we ran last year, so the system should have the number of books mathematically,” he said.

When public schools opened on Thursday, there were reports of a lack of text books for students at some schools. The director said that he could not “say such a problem does not exist”, but only advised that no such problem had yet been communicated.

As for the rollout of the e-learning programme, Browne said, “The text books have to be written properly and then properly vetted by our teachers here to make sure that the content is in keeping with our expectations. After that the hardware and so on would have to be tested.”

During his interview with OBSERVER media, the Director of Education commended teachers and school staff despite concerns that schools opened with some level of confusion.

“I was able to visit the Antigua Grammar School, the Clare Hall Secondary School and the Antigua Girls’ High School. I saw organisation and … I saw teachers working hard. I was very pleased. It was not perfect but I was satisfied that things started well at the schools I visited,” he assured.

The pilot programme will be a collaboration of several companies and firms including Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), Discovery Education, Lego, Pics Fortuna, and Promethean.

Promethean, arguably the principal player among the consortium, will provide its “Classflow” software, which will move print-based classes to a teacher-managed networking interactive experience.