Duo remanded for attempted murder

Two men, who were allegedly involved in the stabbing of Jowayne Haughton at Cactus Bar on Sunday evening, which caused him to be hospitalised in critical condition, have been charged and remanded to prison.

Kenroy “Spani Man” James of Ottos and Casey McKenzie of DeSouza Road have been jointly accused of attempting to murder Haughton.

According to the police, the men were taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court where they were denied bail.

The magistrate set May 11 as their committal date, therefore it is expected they will return to court that day to find out if there’s enough evidence to send the matter to the High Court for trial.

A witness had earlier told OBSERVER media that Haughton was stabbed after he tried to put a stop to an exchange between two men who were allegedly “playing around” in his uncle’s bar located on Prince Charles Street.

The Fort Road resident was reportedly attacked from behind and someone slit his throat. The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a rental car but were later apprehended by the police.

The police said the victim is in stable condition, though he was still in the Intensive Care Unit at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre up to press time.