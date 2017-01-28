Drug peddler convicted for cannabis

A Jennings man, who was convicted and fined $2,000 for drug possession, has until the end of next month to pay the remaining half of the sum or face two months at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Frantz Henry pleaded guilty to possession and possession with intent to sell cannabis when he appeared in the All Saints Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Henry was reprimanded by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on the possession charge, but had to pay $1,000 forthwith to facilitate his release on the conviction of possession to sell the 67.1 grammes of cannabis.

On January 24, at about 9:20 pm, police officers on mobile patrol were making routine checks when they observed a white Mitsubishi car speeding northwards, in Jennings.

The officers signalled the driver to stop and requested his permission to search his vehicle and his person, and the defendant consented.

While searching the vehicle, the police discovered a blue Lays Stax potato chips container with several transparent reusable plastic bags that contained what appeared to be the greenish vegetable matter, cannabis.

When he was cautioned and asked what the substance was, Henry did not reply.

The defendant was informed that he was suspected of being in possession of cannabis and that he would be arrested.

A search of his person also revealed an undisclosed sum of Eastern Caribbean currency, in small notes and when told by the officer that he was suspected of gaining the money from the sale of the Class B substance, the convict did not respond. He was taken into custody and charged with the offences.