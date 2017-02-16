Drag racing head resigns

Lisa Abraham has tendered her resignation as head of the Drag Racing Association.

One of the country’s top female administrators and President of the Antigua & Barbuda Drag Racing Association (ABDRA), Lisa Abraham, have refused to comment on her reasons for suddenly leaving the organisation.

Abraham tendered her resignation during the association’s annual awards ceremony held on February 9 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG).

Her shock announcement came during her acceptance speech for female driver of the year, 2016.

When contacted for comments, Abraham said she is not interested in speaking on the matter and directed OBSERVER media to the Drag Racing Association.

Reports have however indicated that some members of the association had boycotted last Thursday’s ceremony, in protest of a decision to not award one female driver for a particular award.

Indications are that only members of the association are eligible to receive awards.
