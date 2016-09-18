Dominica launches emergency 911 system

ROSEAU, Dominica, Sep. 18, CMC – Dominica has launched an emergency response system – the Emergency 911 (E911) to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

E911, an initiative of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is an integrated 911 system for emergency calls to the police, fire and ambulance services.

The centre will housed at the Police Headquarters and the system will also be installed at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Minister of Information, Science, Telecommunications and Technology, Kelver Darroux says the response center will serve as a central hall to responding to all emergencies and the initial goal is to significantly reduce the time it takes to respond to an emergency.

At the recent launch of the system, Darroux said the 911 Emergency Response Centre is equipped with the latest E911 System.

“There are five stations manned with a 911 response operator,” he explained. “All police and fire stations are also equipped with the E911 system. This is to allow staff at those stations to have visibility and information on all emergencies regardless of the location of that emergency.”

He said the system has “selective call transfer” which allows the E911 operator to transfer the call to an ambulance.

Darroux also revealed that ambulances have been upgraded to include mobile devices with the latest GPS technology and noted that at all times the E911 operator will know the location of any ambulance or police vehicle in order to know which vehicle is closest to the emergency.

“This provides the E911 operator with an automatic display of the caller’s location from both wireless and fixed networks,” Darroux explained, adding that the system has the capability to support over 500 calls on a daily basis.”

The E911 service is a Universal Service Fund (USF) Project, in collaboration with the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica.