Dominant Hamilton takes pole for Italian Grand Prix

New Story

MONZA, Italy, Sep 3, CMC- Lewis Hamilton established himself as the favorite to win the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after taking pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton was in dominant form topping all three sessions to beat his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by nearly half a second.

Sebastian Vettel was 0.837secs adrift of Hamilton.

It was Hamilton’s fifth pole position at Monza, matching F1 legends Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio.

Hamilton, whose grandfather is Grenadian, said he was “incredibly proud and honoured” to have matched Senna and Fangio.

“Today, this weekend, I had a very strong feeling and obviously came with my A-game and particularly that last lap felt incredible.” he said.

Hamilton begins Sunday’s race nine points clear of his team-mate in the championship.