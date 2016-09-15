Do the same rules apply?

Wait, before you dismiss this as another piece on the Senate, read on a little further because this is a doozey of a conspiracy theory. One that will really make you go “hmmmm!”

Not to bore you and rehash the Senate showdown of the past few weeks, we will allow Prime Minister Gaston Browne to sum it up. He said, “there is no such thing as an independent senator – it’s utter foolishness. If they want to be independent, then run and face the people. They are appointed ultimately by political parties and by the government.”

That sentiment has lit a fire under the conspiracy theorist, because guess who else is appointed? The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Commissioner of Police (COP). Yup! Those positions are not elected positions. The holders of those positions do not run for office and they do not face the people. They are appointed “ultimately by political parties and by the government”.

You know where this is going, don’t you?

The conspiracy theorists point out that if the same logic and rules are applied to these positions, as enunciated by the Prime Minister, then there really is no such thing as an independent DPP and COP! In the same way, they say, that “it is utter foolishness” to think that there is a creature called an independent senator. Yikes!

With the recent action by the Prime Minister to fire Wigley George, one of his appointed senators, for his “defiance”, the conspiracy theorists are convinced in their belief that the prime minister is doing a great deal of double-speak when he talks of no political interference when it comes to the DPP and COP.

They state that there can be no reconciliation of the two situations if the same rules and logic apply to all appointed positions. They point to the fact that in the Damani Tabor case, the PM warned of consequences, and consequences materialised (and they mean that literally … materialised out of thin air with no law to support).

In the cases of Algernon “Serpent” Watts, the PM said in his public statement, that the prosecution against Watts should not be pursued, “was made before the police department and the DPP made a decision to prosecute.” He added, “the fact that the case was pursued against Mr Watts after my public statement is tangible evidence that my government does not control the police department or any other law enforcement agency in the execution of their work.”

The conspiracy theorists, however, dismiss the PM’s reasoning as “window dressing” because they point out that had the appointed COP and/or the appointed DPP shown such “defiance” they would have met the same fate as the appointed senator.

Now before we go any further, we would like to make a couple of points. Points that may be lost on the conspiracy theorists, but that is why they are conspiracy theorists and so darn entertaining.

The DPP is a creature of the Constitution (a document that everyone should read). According to the Constitution, “The Director of Public Prosecutions shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.”

When it comes to removal, or ‘dis-appointment’, the Constitution is equally clear. We shall only refer to sub-sections (7) & (8) as they are probably the most relevant. Subsection (7) states, “A person holding the office of Director of Public Prosecutions may be removed from office only for inability to exercise the functions of his office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or for misbehaviour and shall not be so removed except in accordance with the provisions of this section.”

Moving on to subsection (8), it states, “The Director of Public Prosecutions shall be removed from office by the Governor-General if the question of his removal from office has been referred to a tribunal appointed under subsection (9) of this section and the tribunal has recommended to the Governor-General that he ought to be removed for inability as aforesaid or for misbehaviour.

So, can we say that the DPP is beyond the reach of political influence? No. But we say that simply because the office is held by a human being. Aside from that, strength of character and the Constitution should provide enough of a shield.

The shield held by the COP is different. The COP is appointed by the Police Service Commission (PSC). Subsection (3) of section (105) states that “Before the Police Service Commission makes an appointment to the office of Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner or a like post, however designated, it shall consult the Prime Minister, and a person shall not be appointed to such an office if the Prime Minister signifies to the Police Service Commission his objection to the appointment of that person to the office in question.”

And who is the PSC? The PSC is a body, “which shall consist of a Chairman and not less than two nor more than six other members who shall be appointed by the Governor-General acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister.” (Provided that the Prime Minister shall consult the Leader of the Opposition before tendering any advice to the Governor-General for the purposes of this subsection.)

The long and short of it is, the PSC appoints and dis-appoints the COP in consultation with the prime minister. To be honest, we are unsure of the tenure and criteria for dis-appointing members of the PSC.

So that is it in a nutshell. The conspiracy theorist firmly believe that the PM’s pronouncements and threats apply to all appointed persons and none are independent. What do you think?

