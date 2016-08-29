Discussing business around water

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Aug 29, CMC – How to generate a viable environment in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to develop businesses around water and sanitation will be among matters discussed at a two-day conference that begins in Washington on Tuesday.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said the “Eye on Latin America and the Caribbean” event will bring together international experts to discuss water and sustainable development in the region.

The event is part of the Stockholm International Water Institute’s (SIWI) 2016 World Water Week with the presence of high-profile experts and panellists from government agencies, water utilities, international organizations, universities, private sector, and donor agencies, among others.

The IDB said the meeting will address four topics including water and sanitation as a business: the circular economy of water and exploring the opportunities and challenge to meet the water-related Sustainable Development Goal.

The IDB said the two-day event is being coordinated through its Water and Sanitation Division, in cooperation with FEMSA Foundation, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) and the World Bank Group among other international sponsors.