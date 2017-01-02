Disabled man dies in city fire

New Story

Trinidad – A 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man is dead after being trapped in his Nelson Street, Port of Spain, apartment as it burnt around him.

According to police reports, between 2.30 a.m. and 2.50 a.m. yesterday, residents of Building # 55-57 Nelson Street, were celebrating the New Year and observing fireworks which were being set off.

The fireworks were said to be set off from the nearby Mango Rose community.

During this period, one of the fireworks came into contact with an unoccupied unit, and ignited it. By the time residents noticed the fire, it had quickly spread to the above apartment where Jameel Allamby lived.

An alarm was raised and personnel from the Belmont and Wrightson Road Fire Stations responded.