Director of education says Barbuda is not neglected

Criticisms that government has neglected education on Barbuda is not going down well with the Director of Education Clare Browne, so much so that he has promised to visit the island more often.

Barbudans have levelled condemnation against the Ministry of Education, for its alleged failure to improve infrastructure and basic equipment at the schools.

In fact, some parents have claimed that the concentration appears to be on schools in Antigua.

But Browne, who was at the time speaking at a visit to the island, on Monday, said, “I feel that the education system is working and working well.”

While not pointing them out, Browne, however, admitted that there are shortcomings.

“Yes, there are challenges and there are things we need to do and we will continue to do the things we need to do,” he added.

On Monday, Minster of Education Michael Browne led a delegation to the Sir McChesney George Secondary School and the Holy Trinity Primary School on Barbuda.

“We will continue to visit Barbuda through the education officers,” the minister told the media.

He also gave commitment to enhance the skills of teachers moving forward.

“We want to ensure we give support to the classroom teachers. The greatest impact on learning is not the equipment, but the teachers as well. They need to be able to help the students,” he said.