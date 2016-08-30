Dhoni keen on more series in Florida

New Story

LAUDERHILL, Florida, Aug 29, CMC – India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes the United States market is a prime destination for the continued expansion of cricket.

Speaking following the rained-out final Twenty20 International against West Indies, the veteran player said the US provided lucrative options for all the stakeholders involved in the sport.

The hastily arranged two-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium here came at the back end of the four-Test tour between the two teams staged in the Caribbean, and was the first time they had played matches in a bilateral series in the US.

“This is one place where we can come back and play lot of cricket, maybe a triangular or a four-nation ODI or T20 series. It will be better to play T20s to start off. The venue looks good,” Dhoni said.

“It will also let us spend more time in the US [unlike this series] when we played back-to-back games. It will easily fit into our schedule as well because we don’t play many games this time of year at home.

“Yes, it will be a bit cramped for international cricketers, but I don’t think modern cricketers mind it. Also, the money making ability of this place, the spectators will come, the time suits broadcasters. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. It’s a good venue to continue cricket.”

West Indies won Saturday’s contest by a single run after posting the fourth highest total in T20 Internationals when they rattled up 245 for six off their 20 overs.

The game finished in dramatic fashion as India just failed to get eight runs off the last over, with two runs needed off the last ball.

In Sunday’s second game, West Indies were dismissed cheaply for 145 off 19.4 overs and India were 15 without loss after two overs, when rain intervened.

Dhoni said his side had been confident of easily chasing down the target.

“I felt bowlers executed plans very well; 150 was a good score to achieve,” he pointed out.

“I’m not saying we would have definitely won, but a good batting effort would have seen us through. If you compare the two games, you’d wonder if we were playing on the same wicket.”

Dhoni also praised the move to include Amit Mishra for the second game, as the leg-spinner did the damage with three for 24, to cripple the Windies innings.

“We did take a bit of risk with Mishra coming in, replacing (Stuart) Binny, because we were one batsman short,” Dhoni pointed out.

“We realise on a wicket like this, we needed an extra bowler and a leg-spinner can give you wickets.

“It paid off well. Mishra bowled exceedingly well, he was able to put pressure and he was well supported by (Ravi) Ashwin. It’s fantastic effort by both of them.”