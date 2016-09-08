DCA: Yida halted over breech of agreement

New Story

The Development Control Authority says the day that Yida bulldozed part of a sugar mill on Guiana island…the company went behind its back and did so.

Chief Town Planner Frederick Southwell explains that Yida was given permission to reopen existing roads on the strict condition that Development Control Authority (DCA) and Environment Division personnel be present whenever work was being done.

He says Yida broke the agreement.

“We said, yes, you can reopen the road but with supervision from the Environment Division and the DCA. They’re not involved in built development as such, and we came up with a schedule of days that the both the DCA and department of environment personnel can be over there to conduct the supervision” Southwell explains.

The chief town and country planner says, in light of the recent development, a stop order has been issued.

“We have asked the archaeologist, Dr Reg Murphy, to go over and assess archaeological remains over there, and so we’re waiting on that assessment,” adds Southwell.

The activities that drew the ire of the DCA were discussed at Cabinet yesterday. The ministers were reportedly outraged to learn that the operator of a bulldozer had mistakenly destroyed the remnants of the of mill.

According to government spokesman, Lionel Max Hurst, the Yida Group has agreed to rebuild the structure at its own expense and to ensure excavation is carried out, only when a DCA or the Environment Division representatives are present.

In May, the DCA ordered Yida to stop all development on Guiana Island, pending the submission of an Environmental Impact Assessment. That document is outstanding.

Ground broke for the two-billion-dollar investment in May 2015. A 15 hundred plus acre special economic zone, which includes an off-shore financial centre; a five-star luxury resort; villa communities; a casino and gaming complex; was established in connection with the project.