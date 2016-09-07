D Gisele Isaac’s case headed to High Court

September 7, 2016 Headline No comments
Former Board of Education Executive Secretary D Gisele Isaac (Source: wadadlipen.files.wordpress.com)

The former Board of Education Executive Secretary D Gisele Isaac will have to stand trial in the High Court after the charge of conversion stuck.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke ruled this morning that Isaac would have to stand trial. She and debt collector Algernon “Serpent” Watts were charged in relation to suspected fraud at the Board of Education.Bio-Pic-Serpent

Watt and Isaac were jointly accused of conspiring to defraud the Board of Education of over thirteen thousand dollars between  March 2013 and March 2014, while Isaac received additional charges of fraudulent conversion of the same amount and another nine thousand dollars.

Both had also been charged with conspiracy, which has since been dropped, unlike Isaac’s conversion case.

Meanwhile, Watt is free of the court and his passport has been returned to him.

The defendants’ legal team comprises Ralph Francis, Kendrickson Kentish and Justin Simon QC. They have argued that there is no case for Watt to answer, given that he was conducting the duties he was contracted to do.
