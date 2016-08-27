Cyclists prepare for grueling three-stage race

August 27, 2016 The Big Scores No comments
New Story
3 CYCLING

Cyclists across Antigua & Barbuda are gearing up for what has become one of the most gruelling events on the cycling calendar, the Subway 3 Stage Race starting on Saturday morning.

One member of the Antigua & Barbuda Cycling Federation’s (ABCF) PR team, Alistair Savoury, said cyclists are in for two tough days of competition.

“We start with a time trial at 8 am on Saturday morning. It’s a short course from Police Recreation Grounds up to the North Sound roundabout and back, and then in the afternoon at 2:30 we have the circuit race up at the old Pan Am base. That could be quite intense, so it’s good for spectators because it’s got good views, lots of long straights, short sharp climbs,” he said.

“On Sunday morning, we’ll be having the road race which is the combination of the three stages, which start at the entrance of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and we ride to the gates at St James’s Hotel and turn around and come back,” he added.

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.