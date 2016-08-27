Cyclists prepare for grueling three-stage race

New Story

Cyclists across Antigua & Barbuda are gearing up for what has become one of the most gruelling events on the cycling calendar, the Subway 3 Stage Race starting on Saturday morning.

One member of the Antigua & Barbuda Cycling Federation’s (ABCF) PR team, Alistair Savoury, said cyclists are in for two tough days of competition.

“We start with a time trial at 8 am on Saturday morning. It’s a short course from Police Recreation Grounds up to the North Sound roundabout and back, and then in the afternoon at 2:30 we have the circuit race up at the old Pan Am base. That could be quite intense, so it’s good for spectators because it’s got good views, lots of long straights, short sharp climbs,” he said.

“On Sunday morning, we’ll be having the road race which is the combination of the three stages, which start at the entrance of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and we ride to the gates at St James’s Hotel and turn around and come back,” he added.