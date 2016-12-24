Customs goes into overdrive to appease angry business people

Comptroller of the Customs & Excise Division Raju Boddu

Customs officials are hoping that at least two days of overtime will help clear the backlog at the port that has left many in the business community frustrated and angry.

Comptroller of Customs, Raju Boddu confirmed that the CASE computer system used to process goods at the

port broke down on Wednesday afternoon but came back on stream near midday, Friday.

“What we did was switch over to manual temporarily, and we were processing whatever we could manually,” he said. “When you switch over to manual there will be backing up of the imports … we are making special efforts and arrangements, we will work late today [Friday] and tomorrow [Saturday] to ensure that the backlog is cleared.”

Members of the business community who are hoping to clear merchandise to stock their shelves in anticipation of the pre-Christmas rush were especially affected by the breakdown.

Boddu told OBSERVER media that he understands how the breakdown could negatively affect businesses; however, the Customs & Excise Division has sought to fast-track the process for the affected businesses.

 “We are fast-tracking anybody who requests it, who are in real need,” the Comptroller said. “Anybody who has a need can come to the head office and get the authorisation.”

 

