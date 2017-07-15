Culture minister warns against alcohol abuse at fetes;carnival

Festivals Minister EP Chet Greene (File Photo)

A Festivals Commission official is warning against alcohol abuse just as carnival festivities get underway.

Minister of Culture E.P Chet Greene is encouraging people to cut off serving alcohol to drinkers if it is obvious that they have reached their alcohol limit.

 

Greene says while it may be impossible to remove alcoholic drinks from Carnival, he urges those who drink to do so responsibly.

 

Minister of Culture and National Festivals, E. P. Chet Greene.
