Culture minister urges local crafters to get export ready

The creativity of over a dozen Antiguan artisans was showcased during a trade show at the Jolly Beach Resort on Thursday.

The event was the culmination of the Three-Year Action Plan for the arts and crafts sector to operationalise training and export plans for their products.

The items on display included hand-painted calabashes and sandals, crocheted gowns and mosaic vases.

“The Best in Show” were awarded for their innovative creations and received recognition from the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Industry, Sports, Culture and National Festivals, and regional partner, the Caricom Single Market and Economy — Arts and Crafts Business Development.

Minister Paul Chet Greene encouraged the participants to “put to work the training received in this module. You are called upon to increase your visibility, accessibility and claim your space … it’s yours.”

The implementation of such a project comes as the ministry is focused on transforming local artisans into savvy business owners who are market-driven, results-focused on export-ready products.

“The most important job that we each have singly and collectively, is rebuilding the national economy. We, at the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, believe that this small business sector has an important role to play,” Greene said.

Thirty-one business owners participated in the Export Marketing workshops to prepare basic strategic export marketing plans and to conduct a simulated pitch of their ideas to a panel of local financing and business development experts.