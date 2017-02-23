Culture director says make first ODI a half-day

February 23, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Vaughn Walter (Source: caribefilm.cult.cu)

An appeal has been made to the government of Antigua & Barbuda to make the upcoming One Day International Cricket Match, on March 3, a half working day.

Director of Culture Vaughn Walter told OBSERVER AM yesterday that this is one way that the country can, once again, become the central place for cricket in the region.

“I would love to appeal to the government of Antigua & Barbuda for Friday to be given as a half day. I am hoping that Antigua & Barbuda become the hub for One Day Internationals (ODI) and Test Matches in the Caribbean,” he said.

Walter said that this is because during the first ODI match, local cricket entertainment legends Gravy and Mayfield will be honoured by the Cultural Development Division for their outstanding work in shaping the way that cricket is played around the

world. He believes that this is only possible through maximum support of cricket by locals.

“Gravy and Mayfield have entertained us for many years. This is an opportunity for you, in your own way, to say thank you guys for putting us on the map. Thank you for the creation of Calypso Cricket that you see now in India and Australia, and all over the world that is playing cricket.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.