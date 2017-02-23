Culture director says make first ODI a half-day

New Story

An appeal has been made to the government of Antigua & Barbuda to make the upcoming One Day International Cricket Match, on March 3, a half working day.

Director of Culture Vaughn Walter told OBSERVER AM yesterday that this is one way that the country can, once again, become the central place for cricket in the region.

“I would love to appeal to the government of Antigua & Barbuda for Friday to be given as a half day. I am hoping that Antigua & Barbuda become the hub for One Day Internationals (ODI) and Test Matches in the Caribbean,” he said.

Walter said that this is because during the first ODI match, local cricket entertainment legends Gravy and Mayfield will be honoured by the Cultural Development Division for their outstanding work in shaping the way that cricket is played around the

world. He believes that this is only possible through maximum support of cricket by locals.

“Gravy and Mayfield have entertained us for many years. This is an opportunity for you, in your own way, to say thank you guys for putting us on the map. Thank you for the creation of Calypso Cricket that you see now in India and Australia, and all over the world that is playing cricket.

