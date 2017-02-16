Cruise ship crew member found hanging

New Story

A young crew member aboard the Costa Magica vessel which was docked at Heritage Quay pier was found hanging in his cabin yesterday afternoon, police confirmed.

The dishwasher who is from India, has been identified as Conciecao Silva. he was 27 years old.

Well-placed sources reported that another crew member discovered the body just before 2 pm yesterday.

Local cruise officials and members of the crew were very tightlipped about the matter, but OBSERVER media learned that the deceased was fully dressed when the discovery was made.

Sources said the crew member who shared a cabin with Silva, allegedly took down the body and attempted to revive him, to no avail.

The doctor on board was also called upon to help but could do nothing for the man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

OBSERVER media was unable to ascertain whether the individuals who police were questioning up to 5 pm would have been kept in custody overnight.