Cross-breeding with Redonda goats will provide drought resistant goats for Antigua

February 22, 2017 Claneisha Gomes The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Photo by Jenny Daltry

Antigua & Barbuda’s goat population will benefit from the relocation of Redonda’s goats, with experts reporting they have adapted to survive severe drought conditions.

Redonda Restoration Project Coordinator, Shanna Challenger said, “We think that they are extremely drought resistant as they have never been witnessed drinking water. When we have climate change and the possibility of more drought and more famine in the years to come by adapting our local goats here with possibly a cross of the Redonda goats…”

Challenger said this will only take place after they have preserved the Redonda breed of goats. The Veterinary and Livestock Division within the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs has been an active partner in the restoration plans to handle the crossbreeding of local goats.

“They’re coming from a complete switch up. They don’t even know what a car sounds like, all they’ve heard are boats and wind and birds. So it’s just letting them acclimatise to the new change and [just let them] get stable first,” Challenger said.

The goats are transported via helicopter to Antigua and quarantined at The Ark supervised by Dr Fiona Francis. Challenger explained that  veterinarians from the agriculture ministry carry out thorough health checks of the invasive species.

More in today’s Daily Observer.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.