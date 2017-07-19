Criminal suspects on the run after crashing during police chase

July 19, 2017 Observer Breaking, Headline No comments
Breaking Story

Police are looking for at least three men who they were chasing in a white Toyota car, A 46268 after receiving a report about an earlier reported crime.
 
The car crashed into a house during the chase near the junction of Whenner and Bendals  Road around 9:15 pm.
 
More details to come
