Crime victim denied disability grant

Trinidad – Jennifer Rampersad, who had one hand severed and lost the use of the other in a brutal cutlass attack earlier this year, says her application for a social disability grant has been turned down.

Rampersad, 36, of New Grant, Princes Town, was found lying in her bed with gaping wounds to both hands and the back of her head in March.

She lost her right hand and the thumb and index finger on the left. She spent seven days warded at the San Fernando General Hospital since then has been struggling to come to terms with the disabilities she suffered in the attack.

“My whole world has changed since this and things that I could have done I can’t anymore, including grooming and taking care of myself. I have to depend on people to help me,” she said.

Rampersad, who is now unable work, said she was told that her application for the grant was rejected because her annual income of $12,495.41 is in excess of the statutory amount of $12,000 to qualify for such assistance

Rampersad, who also applied to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, is still awaiting a response on that application

A widow, she had worked in the information technology field for two years before the attack. She said her assailant is still at large and to date the police have not sought an official statement from her about the incident.

Contacted for comment, a police officer stationed in Princes Town, who did not want to be identified, said a statement was never recorded because Rampersad refused to co-operate. However, she denied that claim.

“I went to the station, I gave information yet no official statement was taken from me and those who live with me at home,” she said.

“I am a victim of crime here and the suspect is still at large. My life could still be in danger and no protection or assurance of my safety is being given to me.”

Rampersad said her life has changed drastically changed and at times she felt like she could go mad or fall into depression.

“Thanks be to God and my faith in Him that I am able to drown out all negative thoughts and feelings. I couldn’t do it without Him,” she said.

“I experience excruciating phantom pains. I feel like if I’m in a tight vice grip, sometimes a crushing feeling or bending.

It’s because the nerves are there feeling for my fingers. It’s terrible, but God is good.”

Acting Senior Superintendent of the Southern Division Adeline St Louis-Pesnell said she has made enquiries of her own with the relevant senior police officers and has called for the investigating file.