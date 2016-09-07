Court of Appeal to hear election petition appeal next month

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sept 7, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal will next month hear the appeal filed by the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) challenging the decision of the High Court to dismiss its five petitions challenging the outcome of the 2015 general election.

The Court will sit from October 17-19 to hear the arguments after Justice Mira Dean-Armorer, who last month dismissed the UNC’s claim that the election should be invalidated because the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) should not have extended the poll by one hour in Trinidad due to heavy rains.

The judge acknowledging that while the EBC had breached the election laws, there was not sufficient evidence to declare the polls null and void.

In a 54-page ruling Justice Dean Armorer said: “I have in these petitions strove to hold the balance to protect the will of the majority, while ensuring that the patent mistakes of the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) not reduce the election of 2015 to a mere sham.”

She said it is her view that the elections of 2015 in Trinidad and Tobago “were substantially in accordance with the prescribed law and it does not appear to be that the breaches affect the results.

“It is therefore my view and I hold that the election petition should be and is hereby dismissed,” she ruled.

But in their appeal, lawyers for the party headed by former prime minister Kamla Persad Bissessar argue that the judge erred in speculating over its decision to file petitions for only six marginal constituencies, San Fernando West, Tunapuna, St Joseph, Toco/Sangre Grande, Moruga/Tableland and La Horquetta/Talparo.

The party is also contending that the judge was wrong to dismiss its evidence of the unknown consequences of the EBC’s decision as speculation.

“It was not known from the evidence before her how many people were aware of the commission’s directive and how those people who were aware of it would have reacted to it.

“These unknown consequences meant that the learned judge could not properly have found with certainty that the breaches did not materially affect the outcome of the election,” according to the documents filed by the UNC.