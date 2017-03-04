Court of Appeal allows Dr Humphreys back to work

Dr Jose Humphreys began seeing patients at his practice, yesterday, immediately after the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) instructed the Medical Council to grant him a general practitioner’s licence.

This was the decision of the Court of Appeal after it heard Dr Humphreys’ application for an injunction against the Antigua & Barbuda Medical Council, which had refused to renew his medical licence.

The general practitioner’s licence would remain in place at least until May 29, when the ECSC returns to Antigua & Barbuda at which time it will hear the substantive matter involving the re-issuance of a medical licence.

An elated Dr Humphreys who spoke to OBSERVER media briefly after the hearing yesterday, said he would immediately return to his practice and thanked his supporters and patients for their continued support over the years. Attorney for the appellant, Dr David Dorsett added that the saga with Dr Humphreys worsened on January 30, following a High Court ruling which ultimately rendered him unable to practice medicine in Antigua & Barbuda.

 

