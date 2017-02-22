Cornwall hoping to break into senior squad in months

New Story

Antiguan and Leeward Island’s all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, said he is prepared to do “whatever it takes” to earn selection to the senior West Indies cricket team.

Cornwall, who picked up a total of 10 wickets for 313 runs and amassed 251 runs with a highest score of 74 during the tournament, said his recent performances have been good, adding he is working on other aspects of his game in hopes of locking down a spot in the senior squad.

“If losing weight is the issue then that is why I am on the programme with the West Indies Cricket Board so I am putting in my best and putting in the work to lose the weight if that is the case; because it can’t be performance so I will do what I have to do to make the West Indies team,” he said.

Cornwall was, this week, named in the West Indies President’s XI to take on England in a one-day warm-up match on February 27 in St. Kitts.

The Antiguan, despite many good performances in the past, has however been overlooked by selectors for the senior team with some speculating that concerns over his weight could be the main reason.

Cornwall said he has met with a team assembled by the WICB and is currently pursuing ways to remedy the situation.

SQUAD – Jahmar Hamilton (captain), Sunil Ambris, Ronsford Beaton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge, Kyle Hope, Damion Jacobs, Reynard Leveridge, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

