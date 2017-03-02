Cornwall confirms he will stay with Blackhawks

New Story

Leeward Islands and West Indies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, has confirmed he will remain with the Liberta Blackhawks cricket team for the 2017 domestic season.

Cornwall, during a recent appearance on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, said that after assessing the situation, he thought it best to remain with his community team for the domestic season which is slated to bowl off this month.

“I am staying with Liberta. I made up my mind that I will be playing for the Blackhawks this season,” Cornwall said.

In November last year, Cornwall announced he was making the then controversial move to the Pigotts Crushers cricket team after they had been accepted into the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association’s first class competition for the first time.

The player, who made a blistering 59 against England in a 50 Overs warm-up match in St Kitts on Monday, said his intention was to offer support to young and aspiring players in Pigotts while helping to bolster the senior team in its first season.

“The aim is to share the knowledge I have with the young players there and yes, I want to win but it is not the main aim at this moment… just hoping I can make

them a better team and give myself a challenge,” Cornwall said.

The 2017 domestic season begins on March 11 and 12 with the ABCA 9s at Ball Beef in Liberta.