Cornelius unchallenged ahead of Athletics Association election

New Story

Former national athlete and coach, Everton Cornelius, will be unchallenged for the post of president when the Antigua & Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) hosts its annual general meeting and election on Thursday.

This was confirmed by the Association’s Secretary, Les Williams on Tuesday, who said there has been no other nominations for the post ahead of the stipulated two weeks cut-off date.

Cornelius, during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Tuesday, said those desirous of challenging for any executive position would have first needed to become members of the association.

“If you are going to run for an executive position you have to be a member of the Athletics Association. The constitution spells out all who are members and what constitutes a club, what clubs are entitled to and it spells it out as it goes along. Right now, in terms of individual members, you have about 26 people,” he said.

The strict process, Cornelius said, is warranted as they seek to protect the association from individuals who may be seeking to carry out a particular agenda.

More in today’s Daily Observer.