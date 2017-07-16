Cop robbed by masked gunmen outside Brownies

A police inspector was this morning targeted by three gun-toting criminals who robbed him of his wallet containing cash and other important documents.
The officer was in his Suzuki Grand Vitra which he parked outside Brownies Bakery in Herberts around 1 am.
Before he could get out the vehicle, the three masked men rushed to the front windows and started pounding on them, they then opened the driver’s door, took him out the vehicle and robbed him of his wallet as well as rummaged through his pockets. They drove off with the vehicle and left him behind.
Police found the vehicle, A 31269, burnt in the Big Creek area hours later.
The officer was not physically hurt in the attack.
