Cook scores century as South Africa takes control

December 29, 2016 BBC Sport The Big Scores No comments

South Africa opener Stephen Cook scored a career-best 117.

South Africa opener Stephen Cook scored a career-best 117 as the home side dominated Sri Lanka to reach 351-5 on the third day in Port Elizabeth.

Sri Lanka were bowled out early in the morning for 205, with seamer Vernon Philander finishing with 5-45.

Cook put on century partnerships with Dean Elgar (52) and Hashim Amla (48) as Sri Lanka’s bowlers struggled.

Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis hit 42 and 41 not out respectively as South Africa closed with a 432-run lead.

Cook and Elgar began South Africa’s reply in positive fashion before a lightning storm delayed play for 90 minutes. They put on 116 before Elgar was top-edged a delivery to Angelo Matthew at mid-on.

Amla’s knock lasted 53 deliveries before he became the 10,000th player in Test history to be dismissed lbw when he was trapped in front by Nuwan Pradeep. (BBC Sport)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.