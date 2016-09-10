Convict leniency programme gets thumbs up

New Story

Extramural Prison Officer, Oscar Cottam is recommending the continuation of a prison leniency programme.

Cottam is in charge of overseeing at least 14 convicts who secured early release from Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in April 2016.

“I’m ready to go; I’m firing on all cylinders. We need to look at the root and not the fruit; rehabilitation is very important,” he told OBSERVER media excitedly.

The convicts had were deemed fit to serve out the remainder of their sentences outside of the prison. They however had to abide by the conditions laid out in the Convicts Licence Act.

Cottam applauded the move by the government and said he has received maximum support from the Governor General, the government and the prison superintendent since the men have been released. They all had a year or less remaining on their sentences, which had been for minor offences including larceny, break-ins, and possession of cannabis.

The last inmate is scheduled to be released unconditionally by March of 2017.

The extramural officer told OBSERVER media that, “to date there are five (inmates) left to serve their time with this department.” He attested that so far those released have had no further run-ins with the law. “The record speaks for itself. They are all working and they are productive citizens of Antigua,” he said.

