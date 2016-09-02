Confusion mars the start of new school year

Pigott’s Primary received a facelift just in time for the opening of school yesterday

A lack of textbooks, incomplete buildings, a shortage of teachers and a protest marred the opening of public schools in Antigua & Barbuda on Thursday.

The planned merger of the Newfield and Bethesda Primary School got off to a “messy” start with parents voicing their concerns.

Marie Francis, whose child attends the newly merged institution at Newfield said that “parents are concerned right now because there is garbage from last year that has not been removed.

Francis said when parents inquired about the situation, they were told “they are working on it.”

There were also complaints from parents that “desks and chairs from Bethesda” had not been transported to the Newfield plant.

The education officer for the area reportedly held a meeting with teachers since some of them were reportedly confused as to their assigned classes, among other concerns.

When contacted, Director of Education Clare Browne said he was not aware of the specific issues at Newfield.

Over on the sister isle, one teacher took to social media to question: “Why did the Ministry of Education not send any teachers to Sir McChesney George Secondary?”

Last week, Education Minister Michael Browne told a news conference of the difficulty in finding “qualified” teachers to fill vacancies in the profession.

For the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), it’s concern surrounded the “last minute” renovations to schools, in particular the late paint jobs.

