Concern raised over lack of CXC report for St. Kitts

New Story

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The analysis of how students in St. Kitts performed at the 2016 CXC examinations remains a mystery as the annual report from the Ministry of Education has yet to be delivered.

The issue was raised recently by Opposition parliamentarian Marcella Liburd. She said the lack of a report even after the new academic year had begun, smacked of incompetence on the part of the Minister of Education. Liburd also pointed out the fact that the Minister of Education in the NIA, Premier Vance Amory, had given a report on the performance of Nevisian students since August 2nd.

“You have an incompetent government and the country is really going downhill Up to now we have seen no one come out to talk about the exam results for CXC and CAPE exams that we’ve had to date. This is unprecedented.

“I think the results have been here well over five weeks and we see all the competence in Education that’s going on,” MP Liburd said.

WINN FM spoke to Education Minister Deputy Prime Minister Shawn Richards who acknowledged the delay in presenting the report, citing unspecified setbacks.

He said the report would likely be delivered later this week.