Community meetings planned as territory braces for possible Zika fallout

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 27, CMC – Community meetings are been planned across the British Oversees territory in the wake of reports of confirmed cases of the mosquito borne Zika virus.

On Friday, Government officials held a major meeting here to devise strategies in response to concerns about five cases of the virus in two areas frequently visited by tourists – Havers and Cane Garden Bay.

The first of the community meetings will be held on Monday with special focus on areas that have been designated “hotspots” by the Ministry of Health.

However tourism officials are hoping that a major fall out will can prevented.

Marketing Manager at the BVI Tourist Board, Keith Dawson, told BVI News online that visitors entering the country will be advised to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

He noted that while some potential visitors may change their mind about visiting the country, others will come despite the presence of the virus. .

“One can only extrapolate from what’s happening in the other countries in the region and what we know of the travelers. There are persons who are going to – in terms of their plans – question whether they would come or not. There are persons who, because of the presence of Zika in the region, have already decided to defer or even cancel trips to the region, and are looking at alternative areas where they think they will be safe. This is being done especially by pregnant women. ….” he said.

Meanwhile, health officials are concerned about resources need to tackle the infestation of mosquitoes.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Petrona Davies says additional resources would be helpful to tackle issues such as the removal of derelict vehicles .