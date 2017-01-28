Community group delivers health care boost to HMP

Businesses, community groups, non-governmental organisations and regular citizens are being urged to follow the lead of Sons and Daughters of Willikies Inc that donated a quantity of medical supplies to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) yesterday.

This, after the community group responded swiftly to the desperate calls for help with the supplies totalling $20,497 to boost the first aid capabilities of the medical team at the prison.

It was the common thread that ran through the addresses delivered by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Safety Worthene George; Governor General Sir Rodney Williams; Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph; Superintendent of Prisons Albert Wade; and the medical staff at the prison who thanked the group for its continued support and generosity.

“The government cannot do it alone but initiatives like this are always welcomed. I look forward to greater collaboration, partnerships and bonds of friendship as we work together to see our youths, men and women become productive citizens,” George said.

The supplies would better assist the prison’s first responder team is treating emergencies and reduce the wait time for inmates in need of medical care.

“The biggest challenge that we have at the clinic today is dental care and Minister Molwyn Joseph came on board and has been very instrumental in the expansion plans to include the expansion of the clinic,” Wade said, adding that the HMP clinic is to be expanded by 25 feet to accommodate two doctors and increased medical staff.

He urged corporate Antigua to support the country’s lone penal institution as it serves a wide cross section of the society.

“I am hopeful that pretty soon we will have a foundation at the Her Majesty’s Prison looking out for our care where he government can’t provide,” Wade added.

(More in today’s Daily’s Observer)